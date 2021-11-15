Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,668 shares of company stock valued at $31,768,719. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $172.19. 616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $113.79 and a 52 week high of $175.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.69.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

