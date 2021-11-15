eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,370 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 100.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,744 shares of company stock worth $10,223,590. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

EBAY stock opened at $73.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

