Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.76

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $236.76 and last traded at $235.46, with a volume of 743685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

