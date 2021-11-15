Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.76

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $236.76 and last traded at $235.46, with a volume of 743685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.67.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.
The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock worth $49,779,522. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 289.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile (NYSE:ECL)
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Recommended Story: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.