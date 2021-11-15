eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post $21.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.95 million. eGain posted sales of $19.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $89.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of eGain by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in eGain by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 74,677 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 0.37. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.