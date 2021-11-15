Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,252.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,252 ($16.36) and last traded at GBX 1,250 ($16.33), with a volume of 58155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,246 ($16.28).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.07) to GBX 1,477 ($19.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 935 ($12.22) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,335.29 ($17.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,113.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,061.34. The stock has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

