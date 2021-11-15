Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.42.

ELOX stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,820 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,510,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 245,529 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 300,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.