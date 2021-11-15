ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €13.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.90 ($16.35) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.80 ($16.24).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €12.48 ($14.68) on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €8.55 ($10.06) and a 1 year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.73 million and a PE ratio of 18.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.81.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

