Eltek (ELTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

ELTK opened at $5.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Eltek has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of -2.51.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

