Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESRT. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 120.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 120,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,352,000 after buying an additional 82,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 66.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,211,000 after buying an additional 830,834 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESRT opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

