Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on EHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

