Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Position Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 303,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 84,835 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 43.3% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 48,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,202,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,204 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXK. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

EXK opened at $5.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $992.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.