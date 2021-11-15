Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

Energizer has increased its dividend payment by 7.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energizer has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.6%.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. 720,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. Energizer has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energizer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.