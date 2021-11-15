Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

ENR opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. Energizer has a 52-week low of $36.14 and a 52-week high of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Energizer by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,317,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 198.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 164,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 109,420 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Energizer by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

