Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Shares of EGLX stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.99. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.85.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.