EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 638 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

CBRE opened at $105.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

