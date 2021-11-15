EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 79 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

DE stock opened at $358.86 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $249.08 and a one year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

