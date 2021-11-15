EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 105.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 103,055 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.50. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

