EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 77.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $347.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.71. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $348.85. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

