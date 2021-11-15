EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after buying an additional 259,402 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

OXY opened at $32.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.