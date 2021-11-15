EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 618 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 73,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 60,342 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares in the company, valued at $40,027,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,884 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $227.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average of $243.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.01 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

