Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 118.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equillium in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.48. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. Equillium has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,724.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $53,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equillium by 99.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the second quarter valued at about $1,285,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.