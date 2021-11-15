Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Down to $8.51

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.51, but opened at $8.30. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 23,839 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 112,767 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $1,215,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 369.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 205,191 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 49.3% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

