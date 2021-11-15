Erin K. Gattis Sells 5,265 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARCB stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.49. 6,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,179. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 148.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

