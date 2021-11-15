Erin K. Gattis Sells 5,265 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ARCB stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.49. 6,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,179. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $116.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 148.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $579,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
