ESBC (ESBC) Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a market cap of $1.36 million and $90,732.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

