ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) Short Interest Down 98.8% in October

ESP Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESPIQ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the October 14th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESPIQ remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Monday. 2,928,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. ESP Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About ESP Resources

ESP Resources, Inc is an oil and gas services company, which engages in manufacturing, distributing marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for oil and gas industry. The company was founded by David Dugas on October 27, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

