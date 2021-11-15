Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.50.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $2,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after buying an additional 290,654 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

