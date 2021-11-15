Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Down 81.5% in October

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Europcar Mobility Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.57. 7,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54. Europcar Mobility Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

