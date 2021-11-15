Evensky & Katz LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.