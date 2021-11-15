Evensky & Katz LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 823.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.28.

