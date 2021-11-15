Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 96 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $240.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.28 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.