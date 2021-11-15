Evensky & Katz LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $501,259,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,831,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,613,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $49.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

