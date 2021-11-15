Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Sells $1,453,600.50 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

EVBG stock opened at $132.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.23 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

