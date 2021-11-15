EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

EVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

EVGO traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,183. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.24. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

