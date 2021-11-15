Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 86.5% in October

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the October 14th total of 707,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

EVKIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($38.82) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

EVKIF remained flat at $$31.85 during trading hours on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

