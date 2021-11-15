Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

