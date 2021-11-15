Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to C$51.00 at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EIFZF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

EIFZF traded up $2.34 on Monday, hitting $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 760. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $37.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

