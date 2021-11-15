Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,414,761,000 after purchasing an additional 284,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,989 shares of company stock valued at $39,461,586 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $178.91 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

