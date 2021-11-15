EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $24.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 39644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.