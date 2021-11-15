Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,190,764 shares of company stock valued at $768,068,256 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $344.17 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.50 and a 200-day moving average of $343.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

