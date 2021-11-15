Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 11,163 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $219,970.14.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $546,819.94.

FSLY stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 6.71. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FSLY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fastly by 273.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

