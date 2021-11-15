FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 114,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $253.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.22. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

