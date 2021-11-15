Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.65 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $68.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58.

