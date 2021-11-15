Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$11.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.44. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$11.83.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.3999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.90%.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$569,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,252,053.81. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.49, for a total transaction of C$245,367.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,833,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,686,606.07. Insiders sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952 over the last ninety days.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

