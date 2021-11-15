Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

