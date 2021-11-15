Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,788,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

PHO stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $59.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

