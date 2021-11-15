First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,025.00.

A number of analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 4.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $10.94 on Monday, reaching $846.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,849. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $526.25 and a twelve month high of $915.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $855.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.39%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.