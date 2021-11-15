First Dallas Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000. Comerica makes up 1.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $24,894,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 304,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,497. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

