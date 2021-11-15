First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream makes up approximately 1.6% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $61,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.28. 3,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 3.29.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

