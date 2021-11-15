First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Dallas Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.1% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $228.34. The stock had a trading volume of 260,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.31. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.35 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

