First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 1,745 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. SG3 Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.1% during the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth $4,194,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $2.43 on Monday, hitting $147.24. 942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.73.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

